Terrain

Curved Cast Iron Footed Fire Pit

$248.95 $198.95

Buy Now Review It

At Terrain

Crafted from cast iron that ages beautifully over time, this bowl fire pit makes a practical, beautiful addition to the backyard. - Cast iron - May rust with extended use or if left outdoors - Imported Small: 13"H, 24" diameter Medium: 16.5"H, 33" diameter