Designed to create big curls and soft waves; the ghd curve® soft curl iron has a 1.25" large barrel with a spring activated ergonomic lever. The protective cool tip provides you with a safe place to hold the hair in place while you curl, and the built-in safety stand allows you to place the iron down securely during styling. Other handy features include a professional-length cord to allow for flexible styling, automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes without use and universal voltage, so you can use your iron anywhere in the world. To ensure the correct styling temperature of 365°F is reached and maintained the new ultra-zone technology in the barrel recognises each section of hair to lock in styles and respects the health of your hair to ensure styles last throughout the day. BEST FOR: Creating soft tumbling curls and volume at the root, on all hair types. Works best on longer locks. TO USE: For a big, bouncy, curly blow-dryed look; section the hair into 1" wide and deep pieces. Open the clamp and flat wrap the hair around the barrel. Close the clamp to secure the end of the hair in place. Wait 5-8 seconds and then open the clamp to release. Alternatively, to create a loose wave; section the hair as before but instead twist wrap the hair around the barrel - this creates a more relaxed style. Hold the hair in place for 5-8 seconds (the clamp may not close completely due to the twisted section of hair being thicker) and then release. STYLE TIP: Use the ghd curl hold spray to prep hair before curling - this will not only protect the hair from the heat of the curler, but also ensure your curls are long-lasting. For a sleek, glamorous look; curl all sections of hair in the same direction. For a more volumised look; alternate from wrapping sections of hair under and over the barrel to create curls that bounce off each other. Use a ghd detangling comb to soften the hair or a ghd paddle brush to smooth your curls.