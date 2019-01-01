Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
New Look
Curve Ruffle Pencil Skirt
$37.00
$16.50
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Featured in 1 story
The Modern Way To Wear A Pencil Skirt
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
Camilla And Marc
Ace To Six Skirt
$390.00
from
Camilla And Marc
BUY
COS
Wool Pencil Skirt
$99.00
from
COS
BUY
Express
High Yoke Waist Midi Pencil Skirt
$59.90
from
Express
BUY
JOA
Lace Pencil Skirt
$69.00
from
Piperlime
BUY
More from New Look
New Look
Multicoloured Top
£5.99
from
Oxfam
BUY
New Look
Tall Pink Spot Tie Neck Smock Dress
£22.99
from
New Look
BUY
New Look
Orange Tie Dye Bucket Hat
£7.99
from
New Look
BUY
New Look
Black Daisy Milkmaid Crop Top
£17.98
£9.00
from
New Look
BUY
More from Skirts
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
AMUR
Vicky Skirt
$398.00
from
Maison de Mode
BUY
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
Anthropologie
Ashton Sweater Pencil Skirt
$198.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted