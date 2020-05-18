Happy Rabbit

Curve Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator

$89.99 $76.49

Indulge in stimulation of the happiest of forms with the Happy Rabbit Curve Rabbit Vibrator. 2 motors surge power to your most sensitive spots and a whopping 15 modes of vibration ensure mind-blowing blended orgasms. 'Our favorite toy on the market right now is the Happy Rabbit G-Spot Curve from Lovehoney.' Refinery29.com With a natural shape and a non-intimidating size, this member of the Happy Rabbit family is the perfect sex toy for beginners. Informed by Lovehoney customer feedback, the Happy Rabbit has bounced out of its high tech design warren with a complete redesign, and now features an extra-pronounced head and thicker, firmer ears for more intense clitoral stimulation. A hopping array of 15 vibration modes are transmitted through 2 powerful motors located in the shaft and clitoral stimulator to provide unrivalled dual stimulation for the thousands of nerve endings in your clitoris and internal pleasure zones. And now let's hop to the other highlights... Although mighty in power, this rabbit vibe is oh-so-quiet, USB rechargeable and is a proud member of the Hoppington Rabbit Underwater Swimming Club, so you can play wherever takes your fancy. Accessorise your intimate adventures with a good old squeeze of water-based lube for that extra pleasurable glide. Happy Rabbit Curve's Vital Function Stats: Ears: 3 x speeds; Shaft: 3 x speeds, 9 x patterns.