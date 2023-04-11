Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Yours Clothing
Curve Purple Sequin Embellished Double Wrap Dress
£59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Yours Clothing
Need a few alternatives?
Rihoas
The Water Ripple Textured Cami Dress
BUY
$37.00
Rihoas
Eloquii
Delmar Slip Dress
BUY
$109.95
Eloquii
Shona Joy
Plunged Midi Dress
BUY
$320.00
Free People
Free People
Oasis Midi Dress
BUY
$118.00
Free People
More from Yours Clothing
Yours Clothing
Curve Black Turtle Neck Top
BUY
£14.99
Yours Clothing
Yours Clothing
Curve Green Luxe Faux Fur Coat
BUY
£79.99
Yours Clothing
Yours Clothing
Black Sporty Mid Platform Sandals In Extra Wide Eee Fit
BUY
£29.99
Yours Clothing
Yours Clothing
Curve Bright Green Tiered Smock Dress
BUY
£24.99
Yours Clothing
More from Dresses
Urban Outfiters
Cedar Poplin Corset Midi Dress
BUY
$79.00
Urban Outffiters
House of CB
Pixie Ruffle Georgette Body-con Cocktail Dress
BUY
$285.00
Nordstrom
Alexia Admor
Violet Sleeveless Crewneck Maxi Dress
BUY
$69.97
$225.00
Nordstrom Rack
Rihoas
The Water Ripple Textured Cami Dress
BUY
$37.00
Rihoas
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted