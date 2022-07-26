cider

Curve & Plus Solid Stitch Straight Leg Trousers

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cider

Shipping + Returns United States: Free standard shipping over US$49.00 Estimated shipping time: 5 - 7 business days Pre-order: not recommend using express shipping Return & Refund Policy Free return for your 1st return request of every order International Shipping Policy Product Descriptions Regular Solid 95% polyester 5% spandex Button MatchingSets Care Instruction Machine wash with cold water Do not bleach Tumble dry with low heat Iron on low heat