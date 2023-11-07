Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
ASOS DESIGN
Curve Necklace With Enamel Heart Pendant
$12.00
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Stone and Strand
Pearly Initial Necklace
BUY
$245.00
Stone and Strand
By Charlotte
She Is Zodiac
BUY
$219.00
By Charlotte
TJC
Personalised Name Necklace In Brass Font- Times New Rom
BUY
£14.24
£14.99
TJC
Qiuseadu
Barbie Pink Shell Necklace & Earrings Set
BUY
$9.58
$11.98
Amazon
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Gold Tone Bracelets 2 Pack
BUY
$16.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Strut Slingback Mid Heeled Shoes In Red
BUY
$59.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Polysatin Medium Headscarf In Floral Print
BUY
£8.50
£13.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Strut Slingback Mid Heeled Shoes In Red
BUY
$39.99
ASOS
More from Necklaces
Jenny Bird
Monogram Necklace
BUY
$88.00
Jenny Bird
Catbird
Dollhouse Locket Silver
BUY
$58.00
Catbird
Diamond Nexus
Silver Heart Necklace
BUY
$80.00
Diamond Nexus
ASOS DESIGN
Curve Necklace With Enamel Heart Pendant
BUY
$10.00
$12.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted