Wednesday's Girl

Curve Mini Cami Dress With Tiered Skirt In Chambray

$33.00 $24.75

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

PRODUCT CODE 2023633 Brand Give your wardrobe that extra something-something with the latest drop from Wednesday's Girl. Big on floral and flirty prints, the brand helps bring your daytime thing together with its range of designs. Choose from cute sets for a look that’s twice as nice, or have some all-in-one fun with its jumpsuits and rompers.