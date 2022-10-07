Abercrombie

Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean

$90.00 $76.50

Buy Now Review It

At Abercrombie and Fitch

Details Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean Our new high rise early 2000's-inspired jeans in our lightweight, drapey authentic cotton fabric and our widest leg shape, in our signature Curve Love fit. Curve Love features an additional 2" through the hip and thigh to help eliminate waist-gap. Features a medium wash, distressed details and frayed hem. Imported. Body:38% Cotton, 31% Recycled Cotton, 31% Lyocell To avoid color transfer, turn garment inside out, wash before wear Machine wash cold, with like colors Do not bleach Tumble dry low Warm iron if needed Do not dry clean