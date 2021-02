Karen Millen

Curve Leather Signature Biker Jacket

£329.00 £246.75

Buy Now Review It

At KAREN MILLEN

Your layering line-up isn’t complete without a leather jacket. The definition of luxury, this buttery soft biker comes with stitched panelling for an ultra-flattering fit. Detailed with classic metal studs and our signature KM-logo zips, you’ll be wearing this one for seasons to come.