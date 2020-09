Rains

Curve Jacket

We love the Curve Jacket because of the feminine silhouette, slight a-shape with tie belt. Plus the red color could brighten up any rainy day. Made from a water-resistant lightweight fabric with a matte finish, the raincoat has a front placket with snap buttons, adjustable cuffs and a fishtail.