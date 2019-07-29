Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
Laura Lombardi

Curve Hoop Earrings

$105.00
At Need Supply
Description Classic open hoop earrings from Laura Lombardi. Raw brass. Thick oval-shaped hoop with hollow end. Gold-filled post and friction back. NOTE: Raw brass will oxidize over time; polish as needed.
Featured in 1 story
A Wedding-Guest Outfit For Every Beach Destination
by Emily Ruane