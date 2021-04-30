Twelve South

Curve For Laptops

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Curve is an elegant, flowing aluminum stand that complements the design of your MacBook or Laptop. Available for a limited time in a special white matte finish, it is the ultimate partnership of style and functionality. Use your laptop on Curve to create a more comfortable desktop with your favorite external keyboard & mouse, or use the combo with an external monitor to create the perfect dual-screen setup. When it's time to go mobile, unplug and roll out leaving a modern sculpture behind. Protection - Anti-slip silicone pads and bent arms keep laptop in place and prevent scratches Better Ergonomics - Curve raises laptop 6 inches (15cm) off your desk to relieve neck and shoulder strain Multiple Uses - Pair with a full-size keyboard & mouse for a comfortable desktop setup or use with a monitor for dual screen functionality Air Flow - Curve keeps 70% of the base exposed for optimal cooling Compliment your Workspace - Curve's modern minimal design uses a single piece of bent aluminum to fit in with your work environment Compatible with laptops 11" to 17" such as Apple MacBooks, Acer, ASUS, HP, Dell, Microsoft Surface Laptop, Lenovo, Samsung, and more.