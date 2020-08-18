Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
GHD
Curve Creative Curl Wand
$199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
A revolutionary tapered wand with tri-zone® technology to guarantee constant, even optimum temperature for healthier-looking, tousled curls that last.
Need a few alternatives?
T3
Singlepass Wave Professional Tapered Ceramic Styling Wand
$160.00
$129.99
from
Verishop
BUY
Remington
Pro 1"-1.5" Pearl Ceramic Conical Curling Wand
$24.99
$20.80
from
Amazon
BUY
Beachwaver
S.75
$129.00
$90.30
from
Beachwaver
BUY
GHD
Curve Soft Curl Iron
$199.00
$159.20
from
GHD
BUY
More from GHD
GHD
Curve Classic 1 1/4-inch Curl Iron ($199 Value)
$133.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
GHD
Advanced Split End Therapy
£21.95
from
GHD
BUY
GHD
Ceramic Vented Radial Brush Size 2
£16.50
from
GHD
BUY
GHD
Air Hair Dryer Diffuser
£29.00
£23.20
from
GHD
BUY
More from Tools
GHD
Air Hair Dryer Diffuser
£29.00
£23.20
from
GHD
BUY
StackedSkincare
Cryotherapy Ice Roller
$24.00
from
StackedSkincare
BUY
TRESemmé
Salon Professional Volume Rollers
£24.99
£19.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
Amope
Pedi Perfect Extra Coarse Pedicure Electronic Foot File
$19.89
from
Walmart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted