United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Karen Millen
Curve Compact Stretch Viscose Waterfall Dress
£199.00£149.25
At KAREN MILLEN
Prepare to steal the spotlight. Accented with flirty shoulder cut-outs, a back twist detail and glossy bar-trimmed belt, this show-stopping dress is set to dazzle at special soirées. It comes expertly crafted from stretchy fabric to softly accentuate curves and drapes down into a fluid waterfall wrap hemline that swishes stylishly with every step.