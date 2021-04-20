Karen Millen

Curve Compact Stretch Viscose Waterfall Dress

£199.00 £149.25

Buy Now Review It

At KAREN MILLEN

Prepare to steal the spotlight. Accented with flirty shoulder cut-outs, a back twist detail and glossy bar-trimmed belt, this show-stopping dress is set to dazzle at special soirées. It comes expertly crafted from stretchy fabric to softly accentuate curves and drapes down into a fluid waterfall wrap hemline that swishes stylishly with every step.