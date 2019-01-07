Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
GHD
Curve 1.25" Soft Curl Iron
$199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
What it is: An extraordinary curling iron with tri-zone® technology to guarantee a constant, even, optimum temperature for soft, voluminous waves that last.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Anjou
Anjou 1 Inch Curling Iron With Tourmaline Ceramic Coating
$45.99
$21.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
NuMe
Classic Curling Wand 1 1/4"
$69.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
NuMe
Classic Curling Wand 1 1/4"
$69.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Hot Tools
Professional Spring Curling Iron
$31.38
from
Amazon
BUY
More from GHD
DETAILS
GHD
Ghd Air Hair Dryer
£99.00
from
GHD
BUY
DETAILS
GHD
Black Platinum+ 1-inch Styler ($249 Value)
$166.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
GHD
Ceramic Radial Hair Brushes
$40.00
$21.20
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
GHD
Glide Professional Performance Hot Brush
C$219.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Tools
DETAILS
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
DETAILS
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted