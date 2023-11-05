Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Current Body
Currentbody Skin Led Light Therapy Face Mask
$585.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Current Body
Need a few alternatives?
Mount Lai
Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool Jade
BUY
$47.00
Sephora
Urban Outfitters
Spa Day Headband
BUY
$8.00
Urban Outfitters
Dyson
Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long
BUY
$599.99
Dyson
Current Body
Currentbody Skin Led Light Therapy Face Mask
BUY
$585.00
Current Body
More from Current Body
Current Body
Skin Led Light Therapy Mask
BUY
£279.00
Current Body
More from Tools
Mount Lai
Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool Jade
BUY
$47.00
Sephora
Urban Outfitters
Spa Day Headband
BUY
$8.00
Urban Outfitters
Dyson
Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long
BUY
$599.99
Dyson
Current Body
Currentbody Skin Led Light Therapy Face Mask
BUY
$585.00
Current Body
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted