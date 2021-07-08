Nomads Swimwear

Current Top

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nomads Swimwear

Your classic, dual-purpose bandeau swim top with support for small and large busts and made from luxe, sustainable Italian fabric. It can be worn to the beach or pool or as a crop top for a night out. Made with 78% ECONYL® regenerated nylon, 22% elastane Reversible Low-impact support Fits true to size Double-lined — no padding or cup inserts Smooth, clean finish at neckline, straps, and bottom opening Sheer-proof, even when wet Buttery soft hand feel with two-way stretch Quick-drying and pill-resistant Resistant to sun cream and oil UPF 50+ (still apply your SPF) Care Instructions: hand wash with cold water and lay flat to dry. Only new, unworn with original tags and bikini liner attached will be accepted for returns within the return window.