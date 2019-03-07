Paper Source

Currency Custom Gift Bag

$87.50

The Currency Custom Gift Bag features the striking font you'd find on U.S. currency—a bold design for your big day. Our custom gift bags are a wonderful way to welcome guests to your wedding. Choose from a wide variety of paper and ink colors so that your gift bags match your wedding's theme. Colors Shown: Metallic Gold ink on Shimmer Night bag Production Time: 5-7 business days (excludes shipping time) Shipping: Bags will ship separately if ordered with other products. Sorry, bags are not eligible for a gift box, and cannot be shipped internationally.