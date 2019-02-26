Bed Head

Curls In Check 1875 Watt Diffuser Hair Dryer

Don't blow that gorgeous texture-- diffuse it! The Bed Head 1875 Watt Diffuser Hair Dryer is designed with curly hair gals in mind. Its unique design enhances and define natural curls and waves for silky; touchable texture and massive shine. This 1875 Watt Dryer is powerful like a traditional hair dryer and can be used 2 ways-- without the diffuser attachment to dry hair throughout; or with the volume diffuser attachment to work your curls. The removable volume diffuser attachment helps to diffuse the airflow so that its kinder to your curls and they don't loose their shape. The fingers work around the curves to define and enhance; while Tourmaline IONIC technology helps to fight frizz while enhancing shine for curl formation and frizz-free volume. Its unique design makes it easy to style larger areas at once. 3 heat/ 2 speed settings let you customize your style and the cool shot button releases cool air to keep your style in place. This tool is an all-time fan favorite! How it Works: Do a quick initial dry. Attach the volume diffuser and run its fingers through the hair for definition and added texture.Product Features: