CURLS

Curls Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Paste - 4 Fl Oz

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Tame and enhance your curls with the Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Paste from Curls. Made with organic blueberry extract and argan oil, this styling paste nourishes and defines only the best for your locks. Good for smoothing edges and creating beautiful, shiny hair from any curls. Just run a little through your wet or dry hair and go on with your day in peace.