CURLiCUE Pack The ultimate collection of Curly Girl Approved Haircare from DAVROE We’ve carefully formulated Davroe’s CURLiCUE Range to embody effortless, manageable curls through a selection of luxurious products, including a shampoo, conditioner, treatments, and styling products. Fortified with rich botanical oils and extracts, CURLiCUE leaves curls soft, hydrated, defined and voluminous. Creamy Avocado Oil provides intense hydration that nourishes the hair shaft from the inside out; smoothing coarse texture and strengthening the hair. Nutrient-rich Kakadu Plum Extract protects the hair against damage whilst moisturising to leave dull, coarse hair silky and glossy. Revitalising Lotus Flower Extract improves overall hair health by hydrating and repairing to add strength, shine and body, while restoring the hair’s natural lustre. This unique blend of hard working ingredients defines a range that leaves kinky, coily, or curly hair feeling and looking its best. Contains CURLiCUE Cleansing Clay 300ml Lightweight detoxing shampoo to gently clean without stripping natural oils CURLiCUE Deep Conditioning Rinse 300ml Extra rich and hydrating whipped conditioner. CURLiCUE Hydrating Hair Oil 50ml Lightweight ultra moisturising oil. CURLiCUE Curl Balm 200ml Hydrating balm to activate and enhance natural curls. CURLiCUE Curl Activator 200ml Anti-frizz spray to instantly enhance, define, and refresh curls. CURLiCUE Rapid Dry Hair Wrap A soft, absorbent hair towel that minimises frizz and reduces drying time by 50%. CURLY GIRL APPROVED – formulated without Silicone, Sulphate or Drying Alcohols.