Ouidad

Curl Quencher Moisturizing Styling Gel

$26.00 $13.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Ouidad's Curl Quencher Moisturizing Styling Gel hydrating and styling aid in one, this gel helps the formation of the curl pattern and holds moisture in the hair. It's perfect for thirsty, kinky, fine, and environmentally abused hair.