Ouidad

Curl Immersion Triple Treat Deep Conditioner

What it is: A conditioner that hydrates, moisturizes, defrizzes, and softens in just two minutes. What it is formulated to do: Curl Immersion™ Triple Treat Deep Conditioner is a rich, super moisturizing formula that hydrates, de-frizzes, and softens hair while banishing dryness and encouraging curl definition and shine. It penetrates to the cuticle to restore natural ceramides and maintain moisture and shine while restoring your hair’s strength, elasticity, moisture retention, porosity, and smoothness. What it is formulated WITHOUT: - Parabens - Sulfates - Phthalates