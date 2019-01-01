Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
As I Am
Curl Enhancing Smoothie
$10.95
Buy Now
Review It
At As I Am
Ingredients Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Aloe Barbade... (visit site URLs for full description)
More from As I Am
DETAILS
As I Am
Coil Defining Styling Jelly 227g
£9.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
As I Am
As I Am Coils & Curls Set
$20.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
As I Am
Coconut Cowash
$8.99
from
Sally Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
As I Am
As I Am Coconut Cleansing Conditioner - 16 Fl Oz
$6.29
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted