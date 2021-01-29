Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Living Proof
Curl Enhancer
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta
More from Living Proof
Living Proof
Color Care Shampoo
£24.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day Jumbo Trio
$89.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day 5 In 1 Styling Treatment
$29.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Living Proof
Restore Shampoo
C$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted