Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Smooth N Shine
Curl Detangling Foam
$5.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Purpose: curl enhancing Type of Hair: Curly, textured Product Form: Foam
Featured in 1 story
The Biggest Hair Innovations Of 2018
by
Deena Campbell
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Hamadi
Shea Spray
$16.00
from
Hamadi
BUY
DETAILS
Carol's Daughter
Monoi Repairing Hair Mask
$32.00
$16.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Sun Bum
Blonde / Hair Lightener - 4oz
$14.99
from
Sun Bum
BUY
DETAILS
SheaMoisture
African Black Soap Deep Cleansing Shampoo
$10.99
from
SheaMoisture
BUY
More from Smooth N Shine
DETAILS
Smooth N Shine
Go Pro Curls Butter Bouncin' Cream
$14.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Smooth N Shine
Go Pro Creme Oil
$14.53
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Hair
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Beauty
Hitting The Pool This Weekend? Here's How To Stop Your Braid...
Nine times out of 10, getting your hair braided is an investment of time and money, so you want 'em to last for as long as possible. For braids done with
by
aimee simeon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted