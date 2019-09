Briogeo

Curl Defining Travel Kit

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Briogeo

Who It's For: Those with wavy and curly hair texture types 2A to 3C. What It Is: Our Curl Charisma collection is formulated with rice amino acids, quinoa extract, shea butter, and tomato fruit ferment to de-frizz, define, and provide lasting hydration for wavy, curly, and coily hair. Safe For: Color treated, keratin treated, chemically-treated, and relaxed hair. Free Samples with Every Order Easy 30 Day Returns Rewards with Every Purchase