Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Curlsmith
Curl Defining Styling Hair Souffle Gel
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Olaplex
No.4d Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo
BUY
£28.00
LookFantastic
Curlsmith
Curl Defining Styling Hair Souffle Gel
BUY
$12.00
Sephora
Pattern Beauty
Mini Shower Detangling Brush
BUY
$9.00
Sephora
Olaplex
No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask 100ml
BUY
£28.00
Look Fantastic
More from Curlsmith
Curlsmith
Weightless Air Dry Cream
BUY
£22.00
LookFantastic
Curlsmith
Shine Gel
BUY
$27.00
Ulta Beauty
Curlsmith
Curlsmith Style & Sleigh Kit
BUY
$25.00
Ulta Beauty
Curlsmith
Super Slip Pre-biotic Primer
BUY
$28.00
Ulta Beauty
More from Hair Care
Olaplex
No.4d Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo
BUY
£28.00
LookFantastic
Curlsmith
Curl Defining Styling Hair Souffle Gel
BUY
$12.00
Sephora
Pattern Beauty
Mini Shower Detangling Brush
BUY
$9.00
Sephora
Olaplex
No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask 100ml
BUY
£28.00
Look Fantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted