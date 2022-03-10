Boucleme

Curl Defining Gel

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boucleme

WHAT DOES IT DO FOR MY CURLS? Our best-selling moisturising gel has a serum-like consistency making it effortless to apply. Smooth and defined curls can be yours without any flaking or tell-tale stickiness. The gel dries to create a cast around curls, holding your style and curl shape with a lasting medium hold! *Please note our 1l products now come with screw caps to improve sustainability. Please retain your pumps to re-use ♻️ If you are purchasing a 1L for the first time, be sure to add a 1L pump to your cart from our accessories page WHAT ARE THE KEY ACTIVES? Linseed extract, Virgin coconut oil, Argan oil, organic Aloe vera and Pomegranate. PLANT POWER RATING: 99% naturally derived & Alcohol-free! Our Curl Defining Gel is Vegan!