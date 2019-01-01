Bumble and bumble

Curl Defining Crème

What it is: A UV protective defining crème that helps create flexible curls with separation.Who it's for: Anyone with healthy, dry or damaged hair that is fine to thick and wavy to curly.What it does: It's formulated with a HydraSculpt™ blend, which is a cross-linking polymer that blends styling benefits with moisturization so that each curl is controlled and hydrated, plus a mix of Brazilian oils that combine hydration and styling benefits to help define your curls. A rich moisture mix that blends humectants helps provide moisturizing benefits to hair.How to use: Start with a small amount and build up as needed. Apply to damp hair from roots to ends. Air-dry or diffuse.Pro tips: Apply sparingly to the ends for extra control. Encourage the natural shape of curls by twisting them individually with your fingers."/