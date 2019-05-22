Briogeo

Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Quinoa Frizz Control Gel

Which hair type is it good for?✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly Coiled A lightweight, curl-defining gel that hydrates, texturizes, and combats frizz. Key benefits:- Adds texture and definition- Locks in moisture- Minimizes flyawaysIf you want to know more Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Quinoa Frizz Control Gel provides long-lasting hold and natural-looking definition with superior movement, shine, and softness. Rice amino acids and tomato fruit ferment smooth and seal the cuticle to lock out frizz-causing environmental moisture and promote consistent curl formation, while quinoa extract and keratin amino acids strengthen strands and increase elasticity to protect against damage. This 93 percent naturally-derived formula is lightweight and creates no stiff or sticky residue for soft, bouncy, touchable curls that last. What else you need to know: This product is free of gluten, silicones, DEA, and artificial dyes. It is color-safe, cruelty-free, and safe for use on chemically-treated, relaxed, and keratin-treated hair. Its eco-friendly tube is fully recyclable. Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.