Briogeo

Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo

£21.50

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Bay

An ultra-cleansing shampoo created especially for curly, coiled hair types. Infused with a host of hair-loving botanicals, the Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo is an essential for keeping curly locks clean and healthy. Perfect for your everyday haircare routine, this unique formula enhances definition whilst smoothing away frizz, leaving your curls looking better than ever. Rosehip Oil, Amino Acids and Tomato Extract - Break down build up sitting on the scalp as well as smoothing the hairs cuticle.