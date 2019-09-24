Briogeo

Curl Charisma

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Briogeo

WHO IT'S FOR: For those with curl and coil types 3B to 4C. WHAT IT IS: A rich and creamy leave-in styler for curly and coily hair textures that hydrates, defines and enhances curls and coils. WHAT IT DOES: Curl Charisma Chia + Flax Seed Coil Custard is a thick, rich, and creamy moisturizing styler that harnesses the conditioning benefits of flaxseed oil & shea butter and the nurturing power of chia seed and rice amino acids. This complex of rich moisturizers leaves even the driest of curls and coils soft and supple, while enhancing definition and providing flexible styling control. SAFE FOR: Color treated, keratin treated, chemically-treated, and relaxed hair. 98% naturally derived 6-Free Hair Care: No Sulfates. No Silicones. No Phthalates. No Parabens. No DEA. No Artifcial Dyes. NATURAL PERFORMANCE INGREDIENTS Chia Seed: Rich in protein, amino acids and minerals to fortify and nourish. Flax Seed Oil: An oil rich in Omega Fatty Acids that provides extensive conditioning benefits. Shea Butter: An antioxidant-rich moisturizer that softens and hydrates curls and coils. Rice Amino Acids: Seals the hair cuticle to lock out environmental moisture that causes frizz. HOW TO USE FULL INGREDIENTS PRESS PRODUCT TUTORIAL FAQs How can I incorporate the Coil Custard into my hair routine? Apply Coil Custard after the shower in place of any defining creams or gels. For blow drying, before applying the coil custard, use the Rosarco Milk for heat protection. Can this be a part of my night time routine? Yes, you can use it at night! The best way to work it into your night time routine is to do a 2 strand twist-out or bantu knots. Will this leave residue on my hair? No, it goes on white but it dries clear and does not leave any residue behind.