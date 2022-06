NATURAL AQUA GEL CURE

Cure Water Treatment Skin Cream

$26.00

πŒπŽπˆπ’π“π”π‘πˆπ™πˆππ† – Moisturizing skin cream releases Bursts of Activated Hydrogen Water to nourish and protect your skin harsh drying soaps and hand sanitizers πŽπˆπ‹ 𝐠𝐑𝐄𝐄 – Because this moisturizer / toner is oil free, it hydrates deep down without feeling sticky or clogging pores for more beautiful, healthy skin π„π—ππ„π‘πˆπ„ππ‚π„ 𝐂𝐔𝐑𝐄 – When applied, Cure Aqua Gel’s revolutionary formula creates a long-lasting barrier that prevents evaporation of moisture from the skin 𝐀𝐋𝐋-𝐈𝐍-πŽππ„ – This hydrating full body lotion acts as an all-in-one toner, make up base, and nighttime face pack πŒπ€πƒπ„ 𝐈𝐍 𝐉𝐀𝐏𝐀𝐍 – This Water Treatment formula is Made in Japan by Toyo Life Service Co., who was awarded β€œBrand of the Year” by World Branding Awards in 2019