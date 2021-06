Boy Smells

Pride Dynasty Scented Candle

What it is: A limited-edition scented candle made from a coconut and beeswax blend and featuring a braided cotton wick. Fragrance story: Pride Dynasty is a woody and aromatic fragrance with notes of rhubarb, woods, cyclamen, pink peppercorn and tulip. Style: Woody, aromatic. Notes: Rhubarb, woods, cyclamen, pink peppercorn, tulip.