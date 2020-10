Martine Rose

Curb-chain Square-toe Leather Mules

$490.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Martine Roses black square-toe loafers are inspired by 1980s London club culture, where the designer herself grew up. Theyre crafted from soft leather to a slip-on, backless silhouette with a stacked heel, silver-tone metal curb chain and tan leather lining. Team them with leather trousers for a contemporary tone.