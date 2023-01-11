Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
BaubleBar
Curb Chain Custom Nameplate Necklace
$158.00
Buy Now
Review It
At BaubleBar
Need a few alternatives?
Grace Fford
Chandelier Necklace
BUY
$111.00
Grace Fford
Nashelle
Initial Heart Bracelet
BUY
$53.00
Nordstrom
Brook & York
Stella Pearl Toggle Necklace
BUY
$96.00
Brook & York
Oak and Luna
Mon Petit Name Necklace
BUY
$85.00
Oak and Luna
More from BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Curb Chain Custom Nameplate Necklace
BUY
$158.00
BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Enzo Ring
BUY
$38.00
BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Disney 18k Gold Plated Sterling Silver Huggies
BUY
$62.00
BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Paloma Earrings
BUY
£44.00
Revolve
More from Necklaces
Grace Fford
Chandelier Necklace
BUY
$111.00
Grace Fford
Nashelle
Initial Heart Bracelet
BUY
$53.00
Nordstrom
Brook & York
Stella Pearl Toggle Necklace
BUY
$96.00
Brook & York
Oak and Luna
Mon Petit Name Necklace
BUY
$85.00
Oak and Luna
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted