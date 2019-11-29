T3

Cura Luxe Hair Dryer

Elevate your styling experience with T3 Cura LUXE Hair Dryer, offering multiple heat and speed settings, a Volume Booster switch and an Auto Pause Sensor. Innovative Digital IonAir technology combines digitally-controlled heat with a wide, gentle airstream to dry hair quickly while maintaining body and shine. With a powerful built-in ion generator, negative ions smoothen the hair cuticle for soft, frizz-free results. Five heat and two speed settings combined with a lock-in cool shot button create customized settings for any hair type and texture. The Volume Booster switch allows you to deactivate the ionizer to boost texture and volume, while the Auto Pause Sensor intuitively pauses airflow when you release the dryer handle to make your styling routine effortless. Features: Ergonomic Handle Lightweight and Quiet Pure Stream Filter Cap Long Life Motor Drying Concentrator Styling Concentrator 9ft. Cord with Wrap 2-Year Warranty