Originally launched as part of the Birthday Collection, Cupcake gloss is back by popular demand.The Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner CupcakeGloss is an ultra-pigmented, lustrous gloss that glides on the lips smoothly and evenly leaving behind a luminous and voluminous effect.Cupcake is a soft peachy pink.Contains:1 Gloss (0.09 oz. / 2.60 g)|||Kylie created the #KylieCosmetics Gloss as another secret weapon to help you create the perfect 'Kylie Lip.This ultra-pigmented, lustrous gloss glides on the lips smoothly and evenly leaving behind a luminous and voluminous effect. A blend of vitamin E and highly emollient ingredients provide hydration and moisturize the lips, while natural lip enhancers provide volume. The gloss has an even and saturated application that delivers a long lasting brilliantly glossy end look.Wear alone, with your favorite Lip Lineror layer on top of your favorite Matte Liquid Lipstick.