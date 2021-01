Designer Greetings

Cup Of Coffee Funny Valentine’s Day Card

The interior of this Designer Greetings valentine's day card design reads: It's Valentine's Day… Bottom's Up! The card measures 5x7 inches and is printed on heavy cardstock. Includes 1 card and 1 envelope. The card has the following special features: embossed, spot uv coating. From the Funny Side Up line of cards.