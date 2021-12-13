Culture Brands

Culturetags Card Game

$24.08

What is CultureTags? If you can guess what IDK means then you just played #CultureTags! From the creator of Because of Them We Can, #CultureTags is a spirited game that will test just how well you know the culture. The game is simple. Grab a card, show your team the #CultureTag (acronym) and give hints to help them guess the phrase without saying what it is. Can’t figure it out? Pass! Just get through as many answers as possible before your time runs out! The great thing about CultureTags is that it can be played anywhere! With your family in your home, on social media platforms, and even on a video call with friends. It’s multigenerational and the variety of formats to play make it fun and engaging for everyone! Wherever you may be, CultureTags brings us closer together.