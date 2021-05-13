United States
Zara
Cult Satin Lipstick – Refillable
$15.90
At Zara
Makes a statement, softly. This creamy lipstick glides on easily and evenly for high-impact color in just one sweep. This hydrating formula smooths lips while delivering rich color with a comfortable, cushiony touch. APPLY YOURSELF 1. Start smooth: Exfoliate lips and follow with a hydrating balm. 2. Glide on your shade of choice. To intensify, add a second swipe of color. To diffuse, blot with fingers or a tissue. “Before applying lipstick, line your lips with a pencil to create shape. Then swipe on Cult Satin for full color impact.” — Diane Kendal This formula is vegan, and has never been tested on animals.