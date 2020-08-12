Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia Serita Dress – Sand

$458.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Gaia

The Serita is a cutout woven knit maxi dress. Thoughtful cutouts shape your figure, highlighting the small of your waist. A bra silhouette with a bare all open back. Pair with the Banu Bag and bare feet and you're ready for a night of dancing on the beach. For larger busts, we recommend sizing up. This style tends to run small. We recommend folding our knitwear as it will stretch on a hanger.