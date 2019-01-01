Color Wow

Cult Favorite Firm Flexible Hairspray from Color Wow holds your desired style while keeping your hair soft, shiny and able to move naturally. Formulated with hair-strengthening keratin and hydrolized silk, this styling hairspray does much more than just hold your hair in place. With UV protection and color-protecting technology, it's ideal for day or night use. Key Ingredients: Keratin protein repairs and strengthens hair. Hydrolyzed silk fills in cracks on hair surface, smooths and evens hair. Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate protects hair from UV damage. Key Benefits: Fast-drying, fast-working formula. Holds style firmly without crunch factor. Works on curly or straight styles and all textures. Comb-able, brush-able, flexible, shape-able.