Join the movement with a collection of twelve cult products spanning fragrance, nails, beauty, haircare, and skincare. Our latest Limited Edition box has products that are changing the game. The iconic ones, the ones you can NOT stop talking about, products that you just can’t live without. Whether you’re looking to add to your collection of cult beauty favourites or are interested in discovering new brands, our latest Limited Edition box has something for you. Discover products from renowned brands including Frank Body, Fenty Beauty, Ere Perez, Tarte, Bangn Body, Filorga, and more! This carefully curated collection is all yours for an incredible $80, for $250 worth of products. Be the movement, with Cult Classics. What's in the box: Frank Body A-Beauty Scrub (Sample Size: 100g) A-beauty = Australian beauty. Aka, minimum effort, maximum effect. Frank body's A-Beauty Scrub uses hard-working native Australian ingredients like vitamin C-rich Kakadu Plum and brightening Finger Lime to work wonders on breakouts, scars, and hyperpigmentation. This natural and vegan body scrub tackles cellulite and stretch marks, thanks to exfoliating coffee grinds and nourishing macadamia oil. Use me 2-3 times a week and watch skin shine brighter than Bondi beach. Clarins Lip Comfort Oil – 01 Honey (Sample Size: 2.8ml) Clarins Lip Comfort Oils are infused with ultra-nourishing plant oils to deliver intense hydration and pure comfort. + Enjoy non-sticky shine that is part make-up, part skincare! Wear on its own as a lip treatment or over your favourite lip colour to enhance the beauty of your lips. Miu Miu Twist Eau de Toilettte (Sample Size: 5ml) Introducing Miu Miu Twist Eau de Toilette, a brighter sequel to the original story, told with singular freshness. Ecstatic yet airy notes of Mandarin and Apple Blossom unfold into sensuous accords of Pink Amber, Cedar Wood and Tonka Bean — a joyfully fresh twist on an icon. Ere Perez Rice Powder Blush & Bronzer (Full Size) Pure colour DUO. Luxurious pressed rice powder with 2 blend-able shades. Also versatile as eyeshadow plus lip colour. Made with non-GMO rice to absorb oil and create a silky finish. Allows skin to breathe and conditions with vitamin E and Chamomile. Stylish compact with magnetic colour insert. Easy to remove when it’s empty & ready for a refill. You will receive ONE of the following: Tulum OR Roma Spray Aus Dark Tan Mist @sprayaus (Full Size) Refreshed and radiant skin with a subtle touch of colour, Spray Aus Dark Tan Mist to be sprayed on the face, décolletage & hands. It will gently build a natural-looking bronzed tan while hydrating skin. Rebalance your complexion with youth-boosting organic Rose Water, calming Aloe Vera and native Kakadu Plum. A natural-looking tan, using natural ingredients. Fragrance, paraben and sulphate free. Vegan friendly. Tarte™ Surfer Curl™ Volumizing Mascara (Sample Size: 4ml) Clean up your lash game with this effortless, lash-lifting lifestyle mascara that delivers sweatproof, weightless volume. Bangn Body Firming Lotion (Sample Size: 50ml) A multi-purpose Firming Lotion for the face and body, scientifically formulated with performance-backed Australian native ingredients to improve skin elasticity, boost collagen production and increase skin hydration for up to 48 hours. It's more than just a moisturiser! Wander Beauty Skyliner Automatic Gel Eyeliner (Full Size) A creamy, long-wearing gel eyeliner that delivers the intense pigmentation of a gel-formula in a convenient automatic pencil, with a built-in sharpener for precise application every time. Glides on seamlessly and sets quickly for all day wear. Filorga Meso-Mask (Sample Size: 15ml) An intense enhancing mask to illuminate and brighten the complexion, smooth the appearance of wrinkles and visibly reduce the signs of skin fatigue. Formulated with collagen and elastin to hydrate, refresh and smooth the skins overall appearance. Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumizing Paste (Sample Size: 40ml) Volumize thin and lacklustre hair with Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumizing Paste. This paste-like treatment transforms into a light foam and gently exfoliates the scalp for instant volume at the roots and density down the lengths. Nails Inc Nail Polish - Mayfair Lane (Sample Size: 10ml) Complete your festive looks with Nails Inc’s ultra-glossy nail polish. Glides on effortlessly to deliver intense, chip-free colour in only 1-2 coats and the smoothest, most even finish with a whole lotta shine. This is the perfect addition to your nail polish collection! Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick (Full size) Fenty’s Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick is an ultra-slim lipstick delivering a long-wearing, velvet-soft matte finish designed to flatter all skin tones. Inspired by a rose petal, the formula glides on creamy and stays put all day long. You will receive the shade Freckle Fiesta.