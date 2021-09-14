Cult Beauty

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

£215.00

At Cult Beauty

WHY IT'S CULT The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching, and you know what that means… our advent calendar is back and better than ever. Worth in excess of an astounding £975/€1,100, the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 is truly in a league of its own! An unbeatable gift for the beauty besotted — no judgement if you keep it for yourself — this 38-piece edit is overflowing with Cult Beauty icons, from under-the-radar ‘Skindie’ heroes and Cult Conscious favourites to make up’s biggest names and everything in between. But the excitement doesn't stop there, this year we'll also be donating £40,000 from the sales of the calendar to the Beauty Backed Trust: an organization which formed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic with a goal of supporting beauty professionals through grants, mentorships, and masterclasses that help to elevate and evolve the industry post-pandemic and beyond. What’s more, we’re working with ClimatePartner to plant one tree for every advent calendar sold, supporting Woodland Carbon Code-certified projects and establishing forests across rough pasture and degraded areas of the UK. DESCRIPTION Set to outshine every gift on your Christmas list, the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 is overflowing with 38 beauty favourites, each carefully chosen to delight you throughout December. Here's why you won't want to miss out... A veritable treasure trove of beauty bestsellers, this highly coveted calendar wraps at least a treat-a-day behind each door (some are full to the brim!), making the countdown to Christmas all-the-more exciting; not least because the 25th drawer stars a full-sized exclusive Bella Freud Loving Candle. With appearances from the likes of Augustinus Bader, Victoria Beckham Beauty, VIEVE and Youth To The People, the lucky recipient is sure to glide through the seasonal circuit with never-so-much as a hair out of place. True to tradition, one — and only one — calendar holds a Golden Ticket; worth one thousand Cult Beauty pounds, the lucky (read: blessed) winner is in for the spree of a lifetime. A nod to the abstract nature of beauty, the fluid linework of the design celebrates the spirit of personal expression, while the palette of eye-catching red, pale pink and muted sand will look stunning in any space. With only a limited number available, once they’re gone, they’re gone so sign up to make sure you’re the first to find out when it launches. FULL INGREDIENTS LIST Contents include: Jordan Samuel Skin - full size Hydrate the Mist (120ml) Briogeo - travel size Scalp Revival™ Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo (59ml) Victoria Beckham Beauty - full size Posh Lipstick in 'Pout' (2g) Glow Recipe - travel size Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner (40ml) FARMACY - travel size Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm (50ml) Live Tinted - full size Hueglow in 'Dawn' (50ml) Shiseido - deluxe Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream (15ml) Augustinus Bader - travel size The Face Oil (10ml) Sweed Lashes - full size Pro Lash Lift Mascara (8ml) HUM Nutrition - full size Here Comes The Sun (30 softgels) Supergoop! - travel size Glowscreen™ SPF 30 (15ml) Odacité - full size CaR Wild Carrot Serum Concentrate Vital Glow (5ml) Sunday Riley - full size Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream (15ml) SUMMER FRIDAYS - full size Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream (50ml) Oskia - full size Isotonic Hydra-Serum (30ml) Briogeo - travel size Don't Despair, Repair!™ Deep Conditioning Mask (59ml) The Ordinary - full size Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% (30ml) MOLTON BROWN - travel size Jasmine & Sun Rose Bath & Shower Gel (100ml) Dr. Barbara Sturm - travel size Glow Drops (10ml) fresh - travel size Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash (50ml) IT Cosmetics - full size Complexion Perfection Buki Brush Laura Mercier - deluxe Translucent Loose Setting Powder in 'Translucent' (3.5g) NARS - deluxe Bronzing Powder in 'Laguna' (1.2g) Natasha Denona - full size Macro Blade Liquid Liner in 'Black' (0.55ml) Too Faced - deluxe Better Than Sex Mascara (3.9g) VIEVE - full size Lip Dew (6ml) Westman Atelier - full size Eye Pod in 'Tabac' (0.8g) RÓEN - full size 75° Warm Eye Shadow Palette (4.2g) THE INKEY LIST - full size Tranexamic Acid Night Treatment (30ml) Youth To The People - travel size Kale + Green Tea Spinach Vitamins Superfood Cleanser (59ml) Algenist - full size GENIUS Collagen Calming Relief (40ml) Charlotte Tilbury - full size Eyes To Mesmerise in 'Amber Gold' (7ml) Drunk Elephant - travel size T.L.C. Framboos™ Glycolic Night Serum (8ml) ESPA - travel size Modern Alchemy The Grounding Crystals (55g) Kate Somerville - travel size ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment (15ml) Medik8 - deluxe C-Tetra Luxe (8ml) Patchology - full size Serve Chilled Bubbly Eye Gels (1 x pair) Bella Freud - full size Loving Candle (Tuberose & Sandalwood) (190g)