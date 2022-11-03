Cult Beauty

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar

Our advent calendar is back and better than ever. In fact, we're pretty certain it's the best advent calendar of 2022. Worth in excess of £1,000, the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar is truly in a league of its own! An unbeatable gift for the beauty besotted — no judgement if you keep it for yourself — this 37-piece edit is overflowing with Cult Beauty icons, from under-the-radar 'Skindie' heroes to make up's biggest names and everything in between. Even better, by indulging yourself in our carefully curated line up of festive treats, you are doing your bit to support other people and the planet. That's because we're donating over £75,000 from the sales of our advent calendar to Mental Health UK: the only UK-wide mental health charity that delivers both national and local services that empower people to manage their mental health in a person-centred and empathetic way. We're also working with (more:trees) to plant one tree for every advent calendar sold, helping to restore forests and sequestering future CO2 emissions in the process. The Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2022 is excluded from Next Day Delivery shipping.