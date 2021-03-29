INC International Concepts

A high-fashion take on the cargo pant. CULPOS X INC's so-luxe look is all about faux leather and a flattering high waist. Created for Macy's High rise Imported Self-tie belt Side-seam pockets; cargo pockets at legs Zipper with hook-and-bar closures at front; belt loops Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11666411 Size & Fit Approx. inseam: 26-1/2" Materials & Care Machine washable Polyurethane; lining: polyester