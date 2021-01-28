Gardenuity

Culinary Herb Garden Kit With Plants

$72.00

Free Shipping on your complete Culinary Herb Garden. Both your plant collection and customized garden kit will ship for free direct to your door. Long considered nature’s most treasured gift, herbs have been playing a big part in kitchens, offices, homes and lives for centuries. They bring a myriad of practical uses, and having fresh herbs at the ready is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Whether you are harvesting a mint leaf for your iced tea or a bunch of rosemary to put in your floral bouquet, herbs bring a freshness to any space. Gardenuity makes having fresh herbs in abundance simple and seamless for the experienced and novice gardener.